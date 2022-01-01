Go
Giuseppes Pizzeria

Thank you for your support We are doing Takeout and In-House Deliveries. Delivery has $15 Minimum order and a 20% Service Fee in Lieu of Gratuity (states DELIVERY FEE on receipt).

1775 E. Palm Canyon #410

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Regular$8.50
Add-Ons: Grilled Chicken $5 | Shrimp $6 | Salmon $9 | Anchovies Upon Request Crisp And Cold Romaine Hearts, Hand Shaved Parmigiana Cheese, House-Made Italian Garlic Croutons And Our House-Made Caesar Dressing
Vegitarian Pizzas$16.95
Mushrooms | Onions | Tomatoes | Spinach | Fresh Basil | Artichoke Hearts
Joe’s Cheesy Garlic Bread v$7.50
Crusty Gonella Italian Bread From Chicago, Layered With Fresh Garlic Butter, Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese, Sprinkled With Fresh Grated Parmesan And Served With Our House Made Marinara Sauce.
Thin LG Cheese BYO$26.95
Hand Tossed/ Thin Crust 16" Feeds 3-4 Try our Roasted Veggies for that special flavor.
House Salad LRG$11.00
Organic Mixed Greens, Garbanzo Beans, Thin Sliced Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Shoestring Beets And Our Tangy House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Thin SM Cheese BYO$12.95
Small Hand Tossed/Thin Crust 11" Feeds 1 -2 Create your own Masterpiece!
House Special Pizzas$16.95
Sausage | Pepperoni | Onion | Mushrooms | Tomatoes
Caesar Salad LRG$12.50
Add-Ons: Grilled Chicken $5 | Shrimp $6 | Salmon $9 | Anchovies Upon Request Crisp And Cold Romaine Hearts, Hand Shaved Parmigiana Cheese, House-Made Italian Garlic Croutons And Our House-Made Caesar Dressing
Spaghetti Bolognese gf*$19.00
Customer Favorite Slow Cooked Hearty Tomato Meat Sauce With Beef And Italian Sausage. A Family Recipe | Available In Child Size
Thin Medium Build Your Own$18.95
Thin Medium /Thin Crust 14" Feeds 2-3 Add Whatever your Heart Desires
Location

1775 E. Palm Canyon #410

Palm Springs CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
