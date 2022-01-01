Giuseppes Pizzeria
Thank you for your support We are doing Takeout and In-House Deliveries. Delivery has $15 Minimum order and a 20% Service Fee in Lieu of Gratuity (states DELIVERY FEE on receipt).
1775 E. Palm Canyon #410
Popular Items
Location
1775 E. Palm Canyon #410
Palm Springs CA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Elixir Pool & Bar
oof, madone!
Gigi's at V Restaurant
333 E Palm Canyon Dr
Come in and enjoy!
Palm Springs Asia
Come on in and enjoy!
PALM GREENS CAFE
We are what we think.