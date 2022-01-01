Giuseppe's Pizzeria
Giuseppe's Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine was established by the late Giuseppe Giambanco, and his son, Robert Giambanco. Originally from Carini, Sicily, Robert and his father first opened the restaurant in the Roseland Plaza adjacent to Publix in 1983. When Robert married in 1990, he an his wife, Tina, took over the family business. and relocated it to 935 Sebastian Blvd in 1991. Today, the family business is run with the help of their children Raffaella and Lorenzo. Together, the family continues to provide you with the same tradition of serving good food at great prices, all in the family atmosphere their reputation began being built on more than twenty-five years ago.
The Giambanco Family
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
935 Sebastian Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
935 Sebastian Blvd
Sebastian FL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sandwich Shack and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Capt Hirams Resort
The place to be if you enjoy a casual and low key beach vibe. Come to relax, stay for live band and toes in the sand.
Marsh Landing Restaurant
Marsh Landing Restaurant strives to bring you back in time to enjoy the early Florida simpler times when folks lived off the land, hand-made dishes and fine cuisine from scratch, and enjoyed good times all together.
RJ's Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!