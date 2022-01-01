Go
Toast

Grand Junction - Bismarck

Grand Junction offers gourmet sub sandwiches grilled to perfection right before your eyes and fresh-cut fries that will have your taste buds celebrating!
Grand Junction has proudly been serving gourmet, East Coast style sub sandwiches since 1999. Our sub shop has won many awards, which include one of North Dakota’s best sandwiches from onlyinyourstate.com, and Fargo Monthly’s prestigious “Best Sandwich” accolade and Bismarck-Mandan's Best Sub 4 years running! We pride ourselves in using the freshest ingredients by using premium meats and hand pressing our French fries in house, every day. We understands that people come back when they’re treated well and fed well. People come back again and again because unlike other sub places, we grill our meats and cheeses to release a rush of flavors, then serve them on one of our fresh baked, private-recipe french batard sub rolls. It’s a winning combination that satisfies ravenous appetites and the value-conscious alike.

4303 Ottawa St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Nuggets (6)$4.99
6 perfectly season Chicken Nuggets with choice of dipping sauce!
Fries - Fresh Cut
Cookie - As Big as Your Face$2.79
Fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie that is as big as your face! Grand Junction Subs has been proudly serving this delicious cookie since 1999!
#6 Junction Delight
Virginia Honey Ham, Pepperoni, Signature Turkey Breast, Salami, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Fresh Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Mayo, and Aged Provolone Cheese!
#4 Chicken Cordon Bleu
Premium Chicken Breast, Virginia Honey Ham, Fresh Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Honey-Mustard, Mayo, and Melted Swiss Cheese!
#8 Grilled Ham & Cheese
Virginia Honey Ham, Fresh Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Mayo, and Melted American Cheese!
#2 Philly Cheese Steak
Sirloin Steak, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Pepper, Secret Recipe Teriyaki Sauce, Mayo, and Aged Provolone!
#1 Cajun Ranch Chicken
Premium Chicken Breast, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Fresh Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Buffalo Sauce, Hidden Valley Ranch, and Pepper Jack Cheese!
#20 Barnyard
Sirloin Steak, Premium Chicken Breast, Virginia Honey Ham, Signature Turkey Breast, Cloverdale Hickory-smoked Salami, Pepperoni, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Cajun Seasoning, Teriyaki Sauce, and Aged Provolone!
#21 Chicken Bacon Ranch
Thick-cut Hormel bacon, Premium Chicken Breast, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Fresh Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Cajun Seasoning, Hidden Valley Ranch, and Melted Swiss Cheese
See full menu

Location

4303 Ottawa St

Bismarck ND

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

New York To Go

No reviews yet

New York Style Pizza, Gyros, Wings, and Nathan's Hot Dogs

The Wood House Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

40 Steak + Seafood

No reviews yet

International Steakhouse of the year!
Only restaurant in the midwest to dry age our steaks in house. Enjoy our 5 separate dining rooms all with different themes.

The Walrus Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Walrus Restaurant has been serving the community for 26 years. When you walk into The Walrus you will experience the vibe of neighborhood, family and community. There are 41 American Craft Draft Beers. The menu is full of items that are made from scratch and made by men with the combined experience of decades. The servers, hosts, bartenders and managers are upskilled and give the guest the personal attention they deserve. New Menu Features are released every two weeks. This is where we can have some fun and create new and exciting dishes. Our menu reads like this; Grilled Ribeye with cream, roasted garlic and parmesan cheese red potatoes with sautéed green beans, mushrooms, onions, red peppers in a white wine butter. Next an all vegetable sauté with pesto sauce and feta cheese wrapped in our own house dough flatbread. Something to eat for everyone. For the softball players after a game, to the family out for dinner, to a business lunch to celebrating birthdays and anniversaries.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston