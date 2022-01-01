Go
Toast

Gladstones

Come in and enjoy! We have been a southern california fixture for 50 years! Serving the freshest Seafood, Steaks, and So CAl Favorites!

17300 Pacific Coast Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2 1/2 - LB. Lobster$125.00
mashed potatoes, broccolini, drawn butter
K Cheeseburger$7.00
american cheese, brioche bun, french fries
Crispy Calamari$15.00
with marinara sauce
Brioche Lobster Roll$30.00
house made kettle chips
Cup Clam Chowder
K Chicken Fingers$8.00
battered chicken strips, french fries
Fish & Chips$25.00
classic beer-battered cod, house cut french fries, tartar sauce, lemon, cole slaw
Linguini & Manila Clams$30.00
pancetta, chili flakes, ocean clams, grilled crostini, beurre monté sauce
Sauteed Asparagus$10.00
Gladstones Mai tai$13.00
See full menu

Location

17300 Pacific Coast Highway

Pacific Palisades CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Family friendly Italian-American restaurant

Wow Bao

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Juice Crafters

No reviews yet

Live well and be well!

Hank's

No reviews yet

The ultimate neighborhood spot for friends and families, Hank's serves up quality food in a warm and welcoming environment. Open for lunch and dinner, the restaurant's menu of American classics includes stand-out dishes such as Maryland Crab Cakes, Braised Short Rib, and Steak Frites alongside a selection of market-fresh salads, can't-miss sandwiches and the famed Double Diamond Burger – the best burger in town. A creative selection of hand-crafted cocktails, with classics bottled in-house, alongside an extensive beer and wine list, make Hank's the local 'go-to' for a round with friends. From an elevated outing to game day dining, the lively locale's chic yet casual charm makes it the perfect destination for every day and every occasion.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston