Gladstone Tavern

Our Family to Yours!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

273 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (797 reviews)

Popular Items

Iron Skillet Chicken$26.00
Bell & Evans half chicken, winter vegetable, red wine garlic sauce
House Made Focaccia$5.00
Malden salt + rosemary
The Burger$20.00
locally sourced, grass-fed ground in house daily beef, aged cheddar, LTOP, toasted brioche bun, house made fries
Crispy Shrimp Bowl$28.00
avocado, corn, pepita, pico de gallo, queso fresco, freekeh whole grain salad
House Fries$7.50
house cut, twice fried french fries
Chopped Salad$15.00
avocado, palm heart, jicama, chickpea, gouda, caper, radish, cucumber, sunflower seed, butterleaf, house herb ranch
Chicken Schnitzel$26.00
crispy Bell+Evans chicken breast, lemon-caper sauce, arugula + tomato salad
Buffalo Cauliflower$12.00
Valdeon blue cheese sauce
Crab Tots$12.50
spicy chili-lime sauce, shredded vegetable
Vegan Pad Thai (v + gf)$25.00
mango, snow pea leaf, spicy peanut sauce, rice noodles
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

273 Main Street

Gladstone NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
