Glass & Vine

Nestled in Peacock Park, Glass and Vine offers a diverse array of flavors and dishes.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

2820 McFarlane Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (3330 reviews)

Popular Items

Tuna Tartare$16.00
ahi tuna rare, scallions, ginger, soy sauce, sesame seeds, sesame oil, green plantain chips
Ribeye$50.00
20oz black angus ribeye, black truffle butter, grilled broccolini
Brick Roasted Half Chicken$24.00
crispy skin chicken, twice cooked potatoes, mojo butter
Croquettes$6.00
chorizo and manchego croquettes, chipotle aioli
Maine Lobster Mac and Cheese$22.00
Maine lobster, white cheddar sauce, herbed breadcrumbs
Charred Cauliflower$14.00
crispy chickpeas, tahini, dehydrated olives
Truffle Potatoes$12.00
truffle scented fries, bacon, grana padano, parsley
Broccolini "A La Plancha"$8.00
broccolini, olive oil, lemon
Grilled Mahi Mahi$34.00
sweet onion, roasted pepper, and potato hash, lemon, garlic, white wine
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

Miami FL

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
