Glassboro restaurants you'll love

Glassboro restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Glassboro

Glassboro's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Glassboro restaurants

Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar image

PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar

206 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro

Avg 4.4 (567 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Melted Queso Dip and Chips$8.99
Melted cheddar served with a side of tortilla chips and flour tortillas or enjoy it topped with your choice of beef or chorizo.
Traditional Nachos$14.99
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of main ingredient, beans, sour cream, guacamole, of course melted cheese, jalapenos, and pico de gallo.
Guacamole and Chips$9.99
Fresh Avocados mashed with tomato, onion, just a little bit of jalapeno, and lime juice.
More about Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar
The Wing Kitchen image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Wing Kitchen

114 High Street West, Glassboro

Avg 3.9 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tender Sandwich$6.99
Wing Fries
Firecracker Fries
More about The Wing Kitchen
The Waffle Shop image

 

The Waffle Shop

304 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Waffle Shop
