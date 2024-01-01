Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Glassboro

Glassboro restaurants
Glassboro restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant

512 Delsea Drive North, Glassboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Tacos (3)$13.00
Marinated pork with pineapple. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar

206 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro

Avg 4.4 (567 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Tacos$16.49
Slow roasted pork and pineapple.
Served on our soft corn tortillas. Topped with taquera sauce, onions, cilantro and queso fresco. Comes with sides of rice, beans.
More about Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar

