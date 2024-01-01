Al pastor tacos in Glassboro
Glassboro restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
512 Delsea Drive North, Glassboro
|Al Pastor Tacos (3)
|$13.00
Marinated pork with pineapple. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
More about Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar
PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar
206 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$16.49
Slow roasted pork and pineapple.
Served on our soft corn tortillas. Topped with taquera sauce, onions, cilantro and queso fresco. Comes with sides of rice, beans.