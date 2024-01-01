Burritos in Glassboro
Glassboro restaurants that serve burritos
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
512 Delsea Drive North, Glassboro
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$14.00
Choice of meat, wrapped in a 12' flour tortilla with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca cheese, and lettuce.
|Camarones Burrito
|$14.00
Choice of meat, wrapped in a 12' flour tortilla with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca cheese, and lettuce.
Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar
206 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro
|Kids Burrito
|$8.99
Medium sized burrito with your choice of main ingredient plus lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, beans, cheese and sour cream.
|Rowan "El Prof" Burrito
|$10.99
DOORDASH CUSTOMERS ITEM NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30PM
Stuffed with beef, queso, rice, onions and cilantro, baja sauce and sour cream.
|Fajita Burrito
|$12.99
Stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, mixed or vegetarian style, grilled peppers and onions, cheese, rice, beans and sour cream and guac.