Chimichangas in Glassboro

Glassboro restaurants
Glassboro restaurants that serve chimichangas

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant

512 Delsea Drive North, Glassboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Shredded Chicken Chimichanga$17.00
Choice of meat, choice of sauce , stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, served with rice, refried beans, topped with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
Cheese | No meat Chimichanga$17.00
Choice of meat, choice of sauce , stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, served with rice, refried beans, topped with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar

206 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro

Avg 4.4 (567 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga$16.63
DOORDASH CUSTOMERS ITEM NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30PM
Deep fried burrito! Your choice of chimichanga: Chicken, Beef, or Veggie , cheese, rice and beans deep fried for crispy goodness then topped with melted cheese, sour cream, avocado slices with a bed of lettuce and tomato.
