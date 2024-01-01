Chips and salsa in Glassboro
Glassboro restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
512 Delsea Drive North, Glassboro
|Salsa Roja & Chips
|$7.25
|Salsa Verde & Chips
|$7.25
More about Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar
PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar
206 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro
|To Go, Large Mild Salsa and Chips
|$5.99
DOORDASH CUSTOMERS ITEM NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30PM
|To Go, Individual Chips & Salsa
|$2.49
|To Go, Spicy Salsa and Chips
|$5.99