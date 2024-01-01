Enchiladas in Glassboro
Glassboro restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
512 Delsea Drive North, Glassboro
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$19.00
Green or red sauce with a sour cream base. Served with rice and beans and topped with lettuce, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream.
|Carne Enchilada Burrito
|$14.00
Choice of meat, wrapped in a 12' flour tortilla with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca cheese, and lettuce.
|Carne Enchilada Tacos (3)
|$13.00
Marinated pork. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
More about Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar
PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar
206 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro
|Enchiladas
|$16.63
Green or Red Enchiladas, your choice of succulent meat, topped with fresco cheese, onions, and cilantro. Served with a crisp salad (lettuce, radish, avocado, lime wedges) and a side of rice and beans, all sprinkled with fresco cheese. A perfect symphony of Mexican flavors on your plate.