Enchiladas in Glassboro

Glassboro restaurants that serve enchiladas

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant

512 Delsea Drive North, Glassboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Suizas$19.00
Green or red sauce with a sour cream base. Served with rice and beans and topped with lettuce, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream.
Carne Enchilada Burrito$14.00
Choice of meat, wrapped in a 12' flour tortilla with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca cheese, and lettuce.
Carne Enchilada Tacos (3)$13.00
Marinated pork. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar

206 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro

Avg 4.4 (567 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas$16.63
Green or Red Enchiladas, your choice of succulent meat, topped with fresco cheese, onions, and cilantro. Served with a crisp salad (lettuce, radish, avocado, lime wedges) and a side of rice and beans, all sprinkled with fresco cheese. A perfect symphony of Mexican flavors on your plate.
More about Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar

Map

