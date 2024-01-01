Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Glassboro

Glassboro restaurants
Glassboro restaurants that serve fajitas

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant

512 Delsea Drive North, Glassboro

TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas Mixtas Platter$21.00
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, bell peppers, sauteed onions, rice, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
Fajitas de Pollo Platter$19.00
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, sauteed onions, rice, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar

206 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro

TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Burrito$12.99
Stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, mixed or vegetarian style, grilled peppers and onions, cheese, rice, beans and sour cream and guac.
Mixed Fajita Salad$16.49
DOORDASH CUSTOMERS ITEM NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30PM
Grilled Steak or Chicken, peppers, onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and avocado slices.
Served in a fried flour tortilla bowl or a tin bowl with your choice of spicy or mild salsa, ranch, chipotle ranch or Italian dressings on the side.
Fajita Nachos$16.99
Chips topped with beans, sour cream, guacamole, melted cheese, jalapeños, steak, chicken, grilled peppers and onions.
