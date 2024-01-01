Fajitas in Glassboro
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
512 Delsea Drive North, Glassboro
|Fajitas Mixtas Platter
|$21.00
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, bell peppers, sauteed onions, rice, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
|Fajitas de Pollo Platter
|$19.00
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, sauteed onions, rice, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar
206 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro
|Fajita Burrito
|$12.99
Stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, mixed or vegetarian style, grilled peppers and onions, cheese, rice, beans and sour cream and guac.
|Mixed Fajita Salad
|$16.49
DOORDASH CUSTOMERS ITEM NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30PM
Grilled Steak or Chicken, peppers, onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and avocado slices.
Served in a fried flour tortilla bowl or a tin bowl with your choice of spicy or mild salsa, ranch, chipotle ranch or Italian dressings on the side.
|Fajita Nachos
|$16.99
Chips topped with beans, sour cream, guacamole, melted cheese, jalapeños, steak, chicken, grilled peppers and onions.