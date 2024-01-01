Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Glassboro

Glassboro restaurants
Glassboro restaurants that serve nachos

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant

512 Delsea Drive North, Glassboro

TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Supremos$14.00
Melted cheese, steak, chicken, chorizo, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso fresco and pickled jalapenos
PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar

206 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro

Avg 4.4 (567 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Traditional Nachos$15.99
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of main ingredient, beans, sour cream, guacamole, of course melted cheese, jalapenos, and pico de gallo.
Fajita Nachos$16.99
Chips topped with beans, sour cream, guacamole, melted cheese, jalapeños, steak, chicken, grilled peppers and onions.
Supremo Nachos$18.99
Nacho Mommas Nachos super powered!
The dynamic meat trio of Steak, Chicken and Chorizo!
