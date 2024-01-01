Nachos in Glassboro
Glassboro restaurants that serve nachos
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
512 Delsea Drive North, Glassboro
|Nachos Supremos
|$14.00
Melted cheese, steak, chicken, chorizo, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso fresco and pickled jalapenos
More about Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar
PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar
206 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro
|Traditional Nachos
|$15.99
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of main ingredient, beans, sour cream, guacamole, of course melted cheese, jalapenos, and pico de gallo.
|Fajita Nachos
|$16.99
Chips topped with beans, sour cream, guacamole, melted cheese, jalapeños, steak, chicken, grilled peppers and onions.
|Supremo Nachos
|$18.99
Nacho Mommas Nachos super powered!
The dynamic meat trio of Steak, Chicken and Chorizo!