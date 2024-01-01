Quesadillas in Glassboro
Glassboro restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
512 Delsea Drive North, Glassboro
|Camarones | Shrimp Quesadilla
|$13.00
melted cheese, served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
More about Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar
PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar
206 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro
|Kids Mini-Quesadilla
|$10.99
DOORDASH CUSTOMERS ITEM NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30PM
Half Portion quesadilla with your choice of main ingredient and sides of rice, beans and sour cream.
|Quesadilla
|$15.99
2 flour tortillas layered with lots of cheese. Served with sides of pico de gallo and sour cream. Choose from pollo, chorizo, beef ranchero, adobo pork, or vegetarian.