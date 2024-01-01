Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Glassboro

Glassboro restaurants
Glassboro restaurants that serve quesadillas

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant

512 Delsea Drive North, Glassboro

TakeoutDelivery
Camarones | Shrimp Quesadilla$13.00
melted cheese, served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar

206 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro

Avg 4.4 (567 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mini-Quesadilla$10.99
DOORDASH CUSTOMERS ITEM NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30PM
Half Portion quesadilla with your choice of main ingredient and sides of rice, beans and sour cream.
Quesadilla$15.99
2 flour tortillas layered with lots of cheese. Served with sides of pico de gallo and sour cream. Choose from pollo, chorizo, beef ranchero, adobo pork, or vegetarian.
