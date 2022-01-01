Go
Toast

Glasshalfull & Mercantile

Come in and enjoy!!

106 S. Greensboro St., Suite B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Expertly Selected 6 pack$95.00
Give us an idea of the style of wine you typically enjoy, any special requests you may have and our wine shop team will do the rest!
RTL Laurent-Perrier Brut$54.99
Laurent-Perrier Brut L-P is the standard-bearer for the house style of Laurent-Perrier. Crisp, fresh and elegant, Brut L-P reflects the fundamental essence of their Champagnes.The color is a pale golden hue, with fine and persistent bubbles. The nose is fresh and delicate, showing good complexity with hints of citrus and white fruit.
RTL Gilbert Picq "la Carrier" Chablis 2019$47.99
"The 2018 Chablis Dessus la Carrière confirms its impressive showing from tank last year, offering up aromas of crisp yellow orchard fruit, dried white flowers, crisp peaches and smoke. On the palate, it's medium to full-bodied, satiny and enveloping, its ample attack segueing into a tensile, incisive mid-palate before concluding with a mineral finish. This is well worth seeking out." (wine advocate)
RTL Lioco Pinot Noir$29.99
Light transparent red color with bright red cherry notes, raspberry, clove, nutmeg, and plum. The delicate side of red roses is contrasted by forest floor, pinecone, and zippy acidity that drives the high-energy finish.
- Back Room Wines
RTL Lioco SC Chardonnay$23.99
The 2017 Chardonnay Sonoma County was vinified in stainless steel to emulate a Mâcon Villages or Petit Chablis style. It has a fresh, bright nose of lime peel, Bosc pear, baker's yeast, petrichor and hints of lemongrass with a core of white-stone fruits
RTL Broadbent Madeira 5yr$25.99
Aged in oak casks for at least 5 years. A delicious, full-bodied and rich dessert wine, with an excellent balance between sweetness and acidity.
RTL Gonet 3210$71.99
"A nose of pastry lightly toasted evolves into floral notes of delicate iris and lime-tree. On the palate, supple and ripe fruit as well as candied apricot and peach are topped with a touch of grapefruit and lime. It leaves you with its freshness and lingering finish. Perfect for a distinctive and refreshing aperitif." (winery notes)
RTL Denate Bourgogne Rouge$26.99
2018 Vintage "Domaine de la Denante is a small, 12 hectare estate located in Davayé, one of the famed ‘Villages’ of the Mâcon. Davayé shares the same ‘terroir’ as Saint-Véran, which encompasses Mâcon-Davayé, and Pouilly-Fuissé, which surrounds Davayé to the south and west. The soils are calcareous limestone overlaid with fine, silty, sandy loam – ideal for the cultivation of Burgundian varietials. The wine is soft and creamy. Made from fruit grown in the Mâcon region, it is ripe and with a good balance between citrus and melon flavors. The acidity and the attractive fruitiness have produced a wine that is ready to drink. "
RTL Valravn Zinfandel$22.99
"A very lifted aroma of simmering berry sauce emanates from the glass. In the mouth, there is a cascade of blue and red fruits alike, comprised of copious amounts of blueberry, cassis, and blackberry compote with the faintest hint of blood orange lingering around the perimeter of the core. It is framed in a mocha bean and chocolate ganache flavor. The energetic and long finish presents a sense of freshness that invites further drinking.
Valravn Zinfandel is from old, bush-pruned vines averaging 40 years old (some over 100) across the county's best appellations including Rockpile, Dry Creek Valley, Alexander Valley, and Russian River Valley AVAs. Hand-harvested, hand sorted and gently destemmed before fermentation." (Winery notes)
RTL Das Trocken Riesling (1L)$17.99
"A dry German Riesling, this beauty is organic with hints of green apple, citrus and apricots. A stunner in a liter bottle!!"
- The Savory Grape
See full menu

Location

106 S. Greensboro St., Suite B

Carrboro NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Atlas

No reviews yet

Thai Station Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Carrburritos Taqueria

No reviews yet

Carrburritos is a California-style taqueria featuring fresh and sophisticated flavors served in generous portions and made daily on location.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston