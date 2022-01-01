Glasshalfull & Mercantile

2018 Vintage "Domaine de la Denante is a small, 12 hectare estate located in Davayé, one of the famed ‘Villages’ of the Mâcon. Davayé shares the same ‘terroir’ as Saint-Véran, which encompasses Mâcon-Davayé, and Pouilly-Fuissé, which surrounds Davayé to the south and west. The soils are calcareous limestone overlaid with fine, silty, sandy loam – ideal for the cultivation of Burgundian varietials. The wine is soft and creamy. Made from fruit grown in the Mâcon region, it is ripe and with a good balance between citrus and melon flavors. The acidity and the attractive fruitiness have produced a wine that is ready to drink. "

