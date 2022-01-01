Go
Glassy Brown Cookies- Moorestown Mall

Moorestown Mall 400 w. route 38 Unit 1652

Popular Items

Cookies & Cream$3.25
This cookie is soft, chewy, and delectable in every bite. This cookie is loaded with the original crushed Oreos.
Cinnamon Snickerdoodle$2.50
This cookie is full of zest. This combo of butter, cinnamon, and brown sugar makes this cookie soft, chewy and bursting with flavor in every bite.
Hot Chocolate$4.00
Get a little taste of everlasting chocolate and marshmallows . This cookies is pack with fudge throughout the cookie. It's chewy, soft, crisp perfect for every occasion and season.
Moorestown Mall 400 w. route 38 Unit 1652

Moorestown NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
