Glastonbury Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Glastonbury
More about Rooftop 120
TAPAS
Rooftop 120
120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
|Popular items
|Mahi Mahi Taco
|$16.00
grilled blackened mahi, zesty slaw, fresh pico de gallo, lime crema
|Sirloin Strip 10oz
|$35.00
10 oz. sirloin steak, mashed yukon gold potatoes, green beans
|Roasted Pear Arugula
|$14.00
arugula, roasted pear, toasted walnuts, blue cheese, pomegranate seed, bourbon vinaigrette
More about El Pollo Guapo
TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
El Pollo Guapo
347 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury
|Popular items
|Spent Bowl Greens
|$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Arugula, Crispy Brussels, Grilled Corn, Roasted Peppers, Grilled Red Onion, Roasted Tomatoes, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
|Span-ish Chop Greens
|$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Avocado, Grilled Corn, Roasted Chick Peas, Marinated Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Avocado Ranch (on side)
|1/4 White Chicken
|$13.00
Breast meat, comes with Rice and your choice of Side Chick. Substitute a side chick instead of rice $1