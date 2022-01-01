Glastonbury Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
Glastonbury restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Glastonbury

Rooftop 120 image

TAPAS

Rooftop 120

120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

Avg 3.8 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mahi Mahi Taco$16.00
grilled blackened mahi, zesty slaw, fresh pico de gallo, lime crema
Sirloin Strip 10oz$35.00
10 oz. sirloin steak, mashed yukon gold potatoes, green beans
Roasted Pear Arugula$14.00
arugula, roasted pear, toasted walnuts, blue cheese, pomegranate seed, bourbon vinaigrette
More about Rooftop 120
El Pollo Guapo image

TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

El Pollo Guapo

347 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury

Avg 4.8 (442 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spent Bowl Greens$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Arugula, Crispy Brussels, Grilled Corn, Roasted Peppers, Grilled Red Onion, Roasted Tomatoes, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Span-ish Chop Greens$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Avocado, Grilled Corn, Roasted Chick Peas, Marinated Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Avocado Ranch (on side)
1/4 White Chicken$13.00
Breast meat, comes with Rice and your choice of Side Chick. Substitute a side chick instead of rice $1
More about El Pollo Guapo
Mulberry Too image

 

Mulberry Too

225 Hebron ave, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mulberry Too

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Glastonbury

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Pretzels

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Glastonbury to explore

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston