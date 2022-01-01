Glastonbury pizza restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SQUARE PEG PIZZERIA image

PIZZA

SQUARE PEG PIZZERIA

1001 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

Avg 4.3 (509 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Parm Sandwich$16.00
Crispy chicken layered with mozzarella cheese and our house made red sauce on two pieces of toasted bread.
**Can NOT be made gluten free
House Salad$8.00
Fresh romaine lettuce with cucumber, red onion, roasted tomato, fennel, parmesan cheese, and a red wine vinaigrette dressing.
Fried Mozzarella$9.00
Freshly breaded mozzarella sticks/ cheese balls with a side of our house-made marinara sauce.
**Can NOT be made gluten free
More about SQUARE PEG PIZZERIA
Consumer pic

 

The Tenth Hole at Minnechaug

16 Fairway Crossing, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Honey Garlic Mayo
Fried Chicken Tenders$11.00
Spice it up with any of our signature sauces
Bavarian Soft Pretzels$10.00
Honey Mustard, Brown Mustard, Cheese Sauce
More about The Tenth Hole at Minnechaug
Restaurant banner

 

Square Peg Pizzeria

624 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Square Peg Pizzeria

