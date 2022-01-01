Glastonbury pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Glastonbury
PIZZA
SQUARE PEG PIZZERIA
1001 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
Popular items
Chicken Parm Sandwich
$16.00
Crispy chicken layered with mozzarella cheese and our house made red sauce on two pieces of toasted bread.
**Can NOT be made gluten free
House Salad
$8.00
Fresh romaine lettuce with cucumber, red onion, roasted tomato, fennel, parmesan cheese, and a red wine vinaigrette dressing.
Fried Mozzarella
$9.00
Freshly breaded mozzarella sticks/ cheese balls with a side of our house-made marinara sauce.
**Can NOT be made gluten free
The Tenth Hole at Minnechaug
16 Fairway Crossing, Glastonbury
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Honey Garlic Mayo
Fried Chicken Tenders
$11.00
Spice it up with any of our signature sauces
Bavarian Soft Pretzels
$10.00
Honey Mustard, Brown Mustard, Cheese Sauce
Square Peg Pizzeria
624 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury