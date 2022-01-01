Caesar salad in
Glastonbury
/
Glastonbury
/
Caesar Salad
Glastonbury restaurants that serve caesar salad
SALADBAR - Glastonbury
2858 Main St, Glastonbury
No reviews yet
Kale Caesar Salad
$6.00
romaine - baby kale - shaved parmesan cheese - croutons
More about SALADBAR - Glastonbury
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Bricco Trattoria
124 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
Avg 4.5
(2709 reviews)
Caesar Salad
$11.00
romaine, croutons & Grana Padano
More about Bricco Trattoria
Browse other tasty dishes in Glastonbury
Pretzels
Tacos
Chicken Wraps
Cobb Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
More near Glastonbury to explore
West Hartford
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
South Windsor
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Cromwell
No reviews yet
Newington
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston