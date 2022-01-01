Cake in Glastonbury
Glastonbury restaurants that serve cake
SALADBAR - Glastonbury
2858 Main St, Glastonbury
|Banana Chocolate Swirl Loaf Cake
|$3.00
|Iced Lemon Loaf Cake
|$3.00
|Pumpkin Vanilla Swirl Loaf Cake
|$3.00
HBC - Glastonbury
400 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
|Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake WHOLE
|$17.99
Serves 8
|Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake slice
|$3.29
SEAFOOD
Max Fish
110 Glastonbury Boulevard, Glastonbury
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes 2oz
|$19.00
Meyer lemon aioli, lemon dressed greens, crispy capers
|Chocomousse Cake
|$8.00
chocolate ganache, strawberry sauce