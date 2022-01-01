Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Glastonbury

Go
Glastonbury restaurants
Toast

Glastonbury restaurants that serve cannolis

Bricco Trattoria image

 

BRICCO TRATTORIA - GLASTONBURY

124 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Our Cannoli$10.00
chocolate & pistachios
Cannoli Box$12.00
More about BRICCO TRATTORIA - GLASTONBURY
Item pic

 

Square Peg Pizzeria - CATERING

624 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cannoli$6.00
More about Square Peg Pizzeria - CATERING

Browse other tasty dishes in Glastonbury

Tacos

Croissants

Cookies

Chicken Wraps

Gnocchi

Shrimp Tacos

Prosciutto

Clams

Map

More near Glastonbury to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Newington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (194 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston