Cannolis in
Glastonbury
/
Glastonbury
/
Cannolis
Glastonbury restaurants that serve cannolis
BRICCO TRATTORIA - GLASTONBURY
124 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
No reviews yet
Our Cannoli
$10.00
chocolate & pistachios
Cannoli Box
$12.00
More about BRICCO TRATTORIA - GLASTONBURY
Square Peg Pizzeria - CATERING
624 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$6.00
More about Square Peg Pizzeria - CATERING
