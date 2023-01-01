Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken rolls in
Glastonbury
/
Glastonbury
/
Chicken Rolls
Glastonbury restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Sakura Garden - Glastonbury -
120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
No reviews yet
Chicken Tempura Roll
$9.50
More about Sakura Garden - Glastonbury -
TAPAS
Rooftop 120
120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
Avg 3.8
(1134 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
$14.00
braised chicken, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar and monterey, sriracha ranch
More about Rooftop 120
