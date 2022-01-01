Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Glastonbury

Glastonbury restaurants
Glastonbury restaurants that serve chicken salad

SALADBAR - Glastonbury

2858 Main St, Glastonbury

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad$7.50
romaine - carrot - celery - blue cheese - buffalo chicken
recommended dressing - blue cheese dressing
More about SALADBAR - Glastonbury
Seed Kitchen & Bagelry

76 Commerce St, Glastonbury

SPECIAL!! grilled chicken salad$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, farro, cherry peppers, cucumbers, blistered tomatoes, olive Mayo, toasted bread crumbs, shaved parm, toasted chickpea
More about Seed Kitchen & Bagelry
HBC - Glastonbury

400 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

Roast Chicken Cobb Salad$11.99
Sliced roast chicken, mixed greens, blue cheese. bacon, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, and avocado with house-made green goddess dressing.
Chicken Salad$9.29
House roasted and pulled whole chicken, tomato, and romaine on ciabatta
Curried Chicken Salad$9.29
More about HBC - Glastonbury

