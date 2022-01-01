Chicken salad in Glastonbury
Glastonbury restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about SALADBAR - Glastonbury
SALADBAR - Glastonbury
2858 Main St, Glastonbury
|Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$7.50
romaine - carrot - celery - blue cheese - buffalo chicken
recommended dressing - blue cheese dressing
|Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$7.50
romaine - carrot - celery - blue cheese - buffalo chicken
More about Seed Kitchen & Bagelry
Seed Kitchen & Bagelry
76 Commerce St, Glastonbury
|SPECIAL!! grilled chicken salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, farro, cherry peppers, cucumbers, blistered tomatoes, olive Mayo, toasted bread crumbs, shaved parm, toasted chickpea
More about HBC - Glastonbury
HBC - Glastonbury
400 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
|Roast Chicken Cobb Salad
|$11.99
Sliced roast chicken, mixed greens, blue cheese. bacon, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, and avocado with house-made green goddess dressing.
|Chicken Salad
|$9.29
House roasted and pulled whole chicken, tomato, and romaine on ciabatta
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$9.29