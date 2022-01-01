Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad sandwiches in
Glastonbury
/
Glastonbury
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Glastonbury restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
The Tenth Hole Tavern
16 Fairway Crossing, Glastonbury
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$11.00
Cranberry walnut with a touch on honey
More about The Tenth Hole Tavern
TAPAS
Rooftop 120
120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
Avg 3.8
(1134 reviews)
Chicken Salad Wrap
$16.00
More about Rooftop 120
