Chili in Glastonbury
Glastonbury restaurants that serve chili
More about SALADBAR - Glastonbury
SALADBAR - Glastonbury
2858 Main St, Glastonbury
|Three Bean Chili
|$4.00
Red kidney beans, pinto beans, black beans, sweet corn, bell peppers and green chilies in slow-simmered tomatoes with Southwestern spices
|Wonderful Pistachios Chili Roasted
|$2.00
More about Plan B
Plan B
120 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury
|Beef Chili Cup (GF)
|$5.99
With a dollop of horseradish cream
|Beef Chili Bowl (GF)
|$7.99
With a dollop of horseradish cream
More about Bricco Trattoria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Bricco Trattoria
124 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
|Calabrian Chili & Honey Wings
|$15.00
celery, carrots & gorgonzola
(6 in an order)
More about Siam Glastonbury
SALADS • CHICKEN
Siam Glastonbury
45 Welles Street, Glastonbury
|Chili Red Snapper
|$19.95
Fried filet red snapper topped with chile sauce on a bed of steamed bok choi.