Chili in Glastonbury

Glastonbury restaurants
Glastonbury restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

SALADBAR - Glastonbury

2858 Main St, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Three Bean Chili$4.00
Red kidney beans, pinto beans, black beans, sweet corn, bell peppers and green chilies in slow-simmered tomatoes with Southwestern spices
Wonderful Pistachios Chili Roasted$2.00
Three Bean Chili$4.00
Red kidney beans, pinto beans, black beans, sweet corn, bell peppers and green chilies in slow-simmered tomatoes with Southwestern spices
More about SALADBAR - Glastonbury
Plan B image

 

Plan B

120 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Chili Cup (GF)$5.99
With a dollop of horseradish cream
Beef Chili Bowl (GF)$7.99
With a dollop of horseradish cream
More about Plan B
Bricco Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Bricco Trattoria

124 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (2709 reviews)
Takeout
Calabrian Chili & Honey Wings$15.00
celery, carrots & gorgonzola
(6 in an order)
Calabrian Chili & Honey Wings$30.00
celery, carrots & gorgonzola
(12 in an order)
More about Bricco Trattoria
Main pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Siam Glastonbury

45 Welles Street, Glastonbury

Avg 4.6 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Red Snapper$19.95
Fried filet red snapper topped with chile sauce on a bed of steamed bok choi.
More about Siam Glastonbury
El Pollo Guapo image

TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

El Pollo Guapo

347 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury

Avg 4.8 (442 reviews)
Takeout
Extra sweet chili sauce$0.75
More about El Pollo Guapo

