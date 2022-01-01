Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate croissants in
Glastonbury
/
Glastonbury
/
Chocolate Croissants
Glastonbury restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Seed Kitchen & Bagelry
76 Commerce St, Glastonbury
No reviews yet
Wave Hill chocolate croissant
$4.00
Wave hill bread in Norwalk, CT
More about Seed Kitchen & Bagelry
HBC - Glastonbury
400 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$3.59
More about HBC - Glastonbury
