Clams in Glastonbury

SALADBAR - Glastonbury
2858 Main St, Glastonbury
|New England Clam Chowder
|$4.00
Tender sea clams in a rich, roux-thickened fish stock with tempered light cream, diced potatoes, rendered salt pork and sautéed onions
SEAFOOD
Max Fish
110 Glastonbury Boulevard, Glastonbury
|NE Clam Chowder - Cup
|$7.00
Loaded with clams and apple smoked bacon
|NE Clam Chowder - Bowl
|$10.00
Loaded with clams and apple smoked bacon