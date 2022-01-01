Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Glastonbury

Glastonbury restaurants
Glastonbury restaurants that serve clams

SALADBAR - Glastonbury

2858 Main St, Glastonbury

TakeoutDelivery
New England Clam Chowder$4.00
Tender sea clams in a rich, roux-thickened fish stock with tempered light cream, diced potatoes, rendered salt pork and sautéed onions
More about SALADBAR - Glastonbury
SEAFOOD

Max Fish

110 Glastonbury Boulevard, Glastonbury

Avg 4.7 (4589 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
NE Clam Chowder - Cup$7.00
Loaded with clams and apple smoked bacon
NE Clam Chowder - Bowl$10.00
Loaded with clams and apple smoked bacon
More about Max Fish
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Bricco Trattoria

124 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (2709 reviews)
Takeout
Linguine Clams$28.00
More about Bricco Trattoria

