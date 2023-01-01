Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Glastonbury

Glastonbury restaurants
Toast

Glastonbury restaurants that serve crispy tacos

TAPAS

Rooftop 120

120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

Avg 3.8 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Shrimp Taco$15.00
crispy shrimp, chipotle aioli, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo
More about Rooftop 120
mexipho Glastonbury

2872 Main St, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Taco Salad Bowl$13.99
Fried flour tortilla into a bowl our build recommendation is with romaine lettuce rice beans protein choice fajita veggies Pico de Gallo crema Fresca fancy shredded cheese and salsa level of choice & Guac >
More about mexipho Glastonbury

