Filet mignon in Glastonbury

Glastonbury restaurants
Glastonbury restaurants that serve filet mignon

Max Fish image

SEAFOOD

Max Fish

110 Glastonbury Boulevard, Glastonbury

Avg 4.7 (4589 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
8oz Filet Mignon$48.00
Fall vegetables, creamy mashed potatoes,
veal demi-glace, shallot confit, truffle butter
More about Max Fish
Consumer pic

 

Sakura Garden - Glastonbury -

120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon & Chicken Hibachi$31.00
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Filet Mignon & Shrimp Hibachi$33.00
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Hi Side Filet Mignon$19.00
More about Sakura Garden - Glastonbury -

