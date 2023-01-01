Fried rice in Glastonbury
Glastonbury restaurants that serve fried rice
120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$17.00
Chicken, shrimp, pineapple, scallion, onion, carrot, rice, egg & cashew nut.
|1/2 Tray Hibachi Fried Rice
|$55.00
|Beef Fried Rice
|$15.00
Rice with onion, carrot, & egg, with beef
Siam Glastonbury
45 Welles Street, Glastonbury
|Thai Fried Rice
|$0.00
Onions, scallions, tomatoes and egg.
|Coconut Fried Rice
|$0.00
Garlic, onion, scallion, string bean, baby corn, carrot, egg with special sauce.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$0.00
Pineapple, cashew nuts, onion, scallions, tomatoes and egg.