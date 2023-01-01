Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Glastonbury

Glastonbury restaurants
Glastonbury restaurants that serve fried rice

Sakura Garden - Glastonbury -

120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$17.00
Chicken, shrimp, pineapple, scallion, onion, carrot, rice, egg & cashew nut.
1/2 Tray Hibachi Fried Rice$55.00
Beef Fried Rice$15.00
Rice with onion, carrot, & egg, with beef
SALADS • CHICKEN

Siam Glastonbury

45 Welles Street, Glastonbury

Avg 4.6 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice$0.00
Onions, scallions, tomatoes and egg.
Coconut Fried Rice$0.00
Garlic, onion, scallion, string bean, baby corn, carrot, egg with special sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice$0.00
Pineapple, cashew nuts, onion, scallions, tomatoes and egg.
