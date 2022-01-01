Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Glastonbury

Go
Glastonbury restaurants
Toast

Glastonbury restaurants that serve fritters

Bricco Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Bricco Trattoria

124 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (2709 reviews)
Takeout
Cod Fritters$12.00
More about Bricco Trattoria
Main pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Siam Glastonbury

45 Welles Street, Glastonbury

Avg 4.6 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BANANA FRITTERS - COCONUT$5.25
BANANA FRITTERS - VANILLA$5.25
More about Siam Glastonbury

Map

Map

