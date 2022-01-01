Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fritters in
Glastonbury
/
Glastonbury
/
Fritters
Glastonbury restaurants that serve fritters
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Bricco Trattoria
124 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
Avg 4.5
(2709 reviews)
Cod Fritters
$12.00
More about Bricco Trattoria
SALADS • CHICKEN
Siam Glastonbury
45 Welles Street, Glastonbury
Avg 4.6
(1977 reviews)
BANANA FRITTERS - COCONUT
$5.25
BANANA FRITTERS - VANILLA
$5.25
More about Siam Glastonbury
