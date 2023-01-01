Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Glastonbury

Go
Glastonbury restaurants
Toast

Glastonbury restaurants that serve fudge

Item pic

 

Seed kitchen & bagelry

76 Commerce St, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
luAnn's bakery fudge brownie$3.00
fudge brownie made local by Luann's bakery Ellington, CT
LuAnn's fudge brownie$3.00
More about Seed kitchen & bagelry
Max Fish image

SEAFOOD

Max Fish

110 Glastonbury Boulevard, Glastonbury

Avg 4.7 (4589 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Fudge Sundae$5.50
More about Max Fish

Browse other tasty dishes in Glastonbury

Cinnamon Rolls

Snapper

Croissants

Burritos

Coleslaw

Pad Thai

Carrot Cake

Prosciutto

Map

More near Glastonbury to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Newington

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (213 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (804 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston