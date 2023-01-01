Lobster rolls in Glastonbury
SEAFOOD
Max Fish
110 Glastonbury Boulevard, Glastonbury
|Lobster Roll - Best of Both Worlds
|$32.00
warm buttered lobster meat tossed in old bay aioli, french fries & colelsaw
|Lobster Roll - Cold
|$32.00
Cold lobster salad, french fries & coleslaw
|Lobster Roll - Hot
|$32.00
Warm buttered lobster meat, french fries & coleslaw
More about Sakura Garden - Glastonbury -
Sakura Garden - Glastonbury -
120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
|Lobster Roll
|$21.00
Lobster, fried asparagus and avocado inside, wrapped with soy bean paper and rice with lobster salad and chef special sauce on top.
|Fried Lobster Roll
|$19.00
Lobster salad and diced tomato inside and entire roll is tempura fried then served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.