Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Glastonbury

Go
Glastonbury restaurants
Toast

Glastonbury restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Max Fish image

SEAFOOD

Max Fish

110 Glastonbury Boulevard, Glastonbury

Avg 4.7 (4589 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Roll - Best of Both Worlds$32.00
warm buttered lobster meat tossed in old bay aioli, french fries & colelsaw
Lobster Roll - Cold$32.00
Cold lobster salad, french fries & coleslaw
Lobster Roll - Hot$32.00
Warm buttered lobster meat, french fries & coleslaw
More about Max Fish
Consumer pic

 

Sakura Garden - Glastonbury -

120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$21.00
Lobster, fried asparagus and avocado inside, wrapped with soy bean paper and rice with lobster salad and chef special sauce on top.
Fried Lobster Roll$19.00
Lobster salad and diced tomato inside and entire roll is tempura fried then served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Sakura Garden - Glastonbury -

Browse other tasty dishes in Glastonbury

Filet Mignon

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Pizza

Snapper

Croissants

Cucumber Salad

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Glastonbury to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Newington

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (192 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston