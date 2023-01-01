Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Glastonbury

Go
Glastonbury restaurants
Toast

Glastonbury restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Consumer pic

 

The Diamond Pub and Grill - Diamond Pub

195 Hebron ave, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Served with marinara
More about The Diamond Pub and Grill - Diamond Pub
Consumer pic

 

The Tenth Hole Tavern

16 Fairway Crossing, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
More about The Tenth Hole Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Glastonbury

Cannolis

Fried Rice

Cucumber Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Rolls

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Glastonbury to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Newington

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (192 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston