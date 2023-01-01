Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Glastonbury

Glastonbury restaurants
Glastonbury restaurants that serve pho

SALADS • CHICKEN

Siam Glastonbury

45 Welles Street, Glastonbury

Avg 4.6 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pho Bo Beef$13.95
Fresh rice noodle with beef and meatball.
More about Siam Glastonbury
Item pic

 

mexipho Glastonbury

2872 Main St, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Pho Soup$7.75
PHO' Soups$13.75
Pick your own choice toppings the Authentic Vietnamese soup the Authentic way is with gf white rice noodles protein choice cilantro scallions white onions fresh jalapenos Thai basil bean sprouts fresh lime and pick your broth hoisin and siracha sauce on the side>
More about mexipho Glastonbury

