Salad bowl in Glastonbury

Glastonbury restaurants
Glastonbury restaurants that serve salad bowl

Item pic

 

mexipho Glastonbury

2872 Main St, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Taco Salad Bowl$13.99
Fried flour tortilla into a bowl our build recommendation is with romaine lettuce rice beans protein choice fajita veggies Pico de Gallo crema Fresca fancy shredded cheese and salsa level of choice & Guac >
Salad Bowl$12.89
Build your own way our our choice is Romaine lettuce carrots cucumber spinach Pico corn mushrooms cheese and our house light dressing!
More about mexipho Glastonbury
Item pic

 

Baja's - Glastonbury, CT - 2450 Main Street

2450 Main Street, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
**SALAD BOWL**$10.00
More about Baja's - Glastonbury, CT - 2450 Main Street

