Salad wrap in Glastonbury

Glastonbury restaurants
Toast

Glastonbury restaurants that serve salad wrap

The Tenth Hole Tavern

16 Fairway Crossing, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.00
Cranberries, Walnuts, Lettuce, Tomato, on a Tomato Basil Wrap
More about The Tenth Hole Tavern
Rooftop 120 image

TAPAS

Rooftop 120

120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

Avg 3.8 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$16.00
More about Rooftop 120

Map

Map

