Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salad wrap in
Glastonbury
/
Glastonbury
/
Salad Wrap
Glastonbury restaurants that serve salad wrap
The Tenth Hole Tavern
16 Fairway Crossing, Glastonbury
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Wrap
$11.00
Cranberries, Walnuts, Lettuce, Tomato, on a Tomato Basil Wrap
More about The Tenth Hole Tavern
TAPAS
Rooftop 120
120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
Avg 3.8
(1134 reviews)
Chicken Salad Wrap
$16.00
More about Rooftop 120
Browse other tasty dishes in Glastonbury
Dumplings
Tacos
Clam Chowder
Chili
Cheesecake
Cannolis
Caesar Salad
Pad Thai
More near Glastonbury to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
West Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
South Windsor
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Cromwell
No reviews yet
Newington
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(195 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(755 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston