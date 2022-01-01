Salmon in Glastonbury
Glastonbury restaurants that serve salmon
Seed Kitchen & Bagelry
76 Commerce St, Glastonbury
|Ruvin's salmon roll
|$12.00
smoked salmon - green onion cream cheese - habo sauce - cucumbers - tomatoes - Japanese bread crumbs
SEAFOOD
Max Fish
110 Glastonbury Boulevard, Glastonbury
|Grilled Hidden Fjord Salmon (L)
|$21.00
Fingerling potatoes and Seacoast mushrooms, asparagus, spring onion-pea puree
|Kids Salmon
|$14.00
mashed potatoes, green beans
|Grilled Salmon
|$32.00
Warm fingerling potatoes, Seacoast mushrooms, asparagus, spring onion-pea puree
TAPAS
Rooftop 120
120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
|Honey Garlic Salmon
|$24.00
honey & garlic glaze, sesame seed, roasted fingerling potatoes, haricot vert
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Bricco Trattoria
124 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
|Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon
|$29.00
golden potato puree, braised broccolini & lemon butter sauce