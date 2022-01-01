Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Glastonbury

Go
Glastonbury restaurants
Toast

Glastonbury restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Seed Kitchen & Bagelry

76 Commerce St, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ruvin's salmon roll$12.00
smoked salmon - green onion cream cheese - habo sauce - cucumbers - tomatoes - Japanese bread crumbs
More about Seed Kitchen & Bagelry
Max Fish image

SEAFOOD

Max Fish

110 Glastonbury Boulevard, Glastonbury

Avg 4.7 (4589 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Hidden Fjord Salmon (L)$21.00
Fingerling potatoes and Seacoast mushrooms, asparagus, spring onion-pea puree
Kids Salmon$14.00
mashed potatoes, green beans
Grilled Salmon$32.00
Warm fingerling potatoes, Seacoast mushrooms, asparagus, spring onion-pea puree
More about Max Fish
Item pic

TAPAS

Rooftop 120

120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

Avg 3.8 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Garlic Salmon$24.00
honey & garlic glaze, sesame seed, roasted fingerling potatoes, haricot vert
More about Rooftop 120
Bricco Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Bricco Trattoria

124 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (2709 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon$29.00
golden potato puree, braised broccolini & lemon butter sauce
More about Bricco Trattoria
Main pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Siam Glastonbury

45 Welles Street, Glastonbury

Avg 4.6 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Curry$18.95
Grilled salmon with green curry sauce on bed of mixed vegetables.
Atlantic Salmon$18.95
Coriander, cumin, tomatoes and smoked garlic sauce on a bed of mixed vegetables.
More about Siam Glastonbury

Browse other tasty dishes in Glastonbury

Coleslaw

Prosciutto

Curry

Tarts

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Calamari

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Glastonbury to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston