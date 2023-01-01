Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Short ribs in
Glastonbury
/
Glastonbury
/
Short Ribs
Glastonbury restaurants that serve short ribs
The Tenth Hole Tavern
16 Fairway Crossing, Glastonbury
No reviews yet
Short Rib Quesadilla
$16.00
More about The Tenth Hole Tavern
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
BRICCO TRATTORIA - GLASTONBURY
124 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
Avg 4.5
(2709 reviews)
Short Rib Cannelloni
$26.00
More about BRICCO TRATTORIA - GLASTONBURY
