Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Glastonbury

Go
Glastonbury restaurants
Toast

Glastonbury restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Plan B image

 

Plan B - Glastonbury

120 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.29
More about Plan B - Glastonbury
Item pic

 

Baja's - Glastonbury, CT - 2450 Main Street

2450 Main Street, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**SWEET POTATO FRIES**$7.00
More about Baja's - Glastonbury, CT - 2450 Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Glastonbury

Pies

Mozzarella Sticks

Rice Bowls

Edamame

Mussels

Bread Pudding

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon Rolls

Map

More near Glastonbury to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston