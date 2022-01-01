Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Glastonbury

Go
Glastonbury restaurants
Toast

Glastonbury restaurants that serve tarts

Plan B image

 

Plan B

120 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake Tart$6.75
With a seasonal topping
More about Plan B
Max Fish image

SEAFOOD

Max Fish

110 Glastonbury Boulevard, Glastonbury

Avg 4.7 (4589 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Tart$8.00
graham cracker crust, whipped cream, coconut
More about Max Fish

