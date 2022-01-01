Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tarts in
Glastonbury
/
Glastonbury
/
Tarts
Glastonbury restaurants that serve tarts
Plan B
120 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury
No reviews yet
Cheesecake Tart
$6.75
With a seasonal topping
More about Plan B
SEAFOOD
Max Fish
110 Glastonbury Boulevard, Glastonbury
Avg 4.7
(4589 reviews)
Key Lime Tart
$8.00
graham cracker crust, whipped cream, coconut
More about Max Fish
Browse other tasty dishes in Glastonbury
Salmon
Coleslaw
Muffins
Chili
Caesar Salad
Chicken Wraps
Prosciutto
Pretzels
More near Glastonbury to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
West Hartford
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
South Windsor
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Cromwell
No reviews yet
Newington
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(256 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(159 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(116 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston