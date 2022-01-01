Glaze
Easy Eating. Small Batch. Fresh made daily.
2095 Chestnut St
Popular Items
Location
2095 Chestnut St
San Francsico CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pacific Catch
SUSTAINABLE SEAFOOD.
PACIFIC FLAVORS.
WESTCOAST STYLE.
Izzy's Steaks & Chops
Izzy’s is a San Francisco icon serving a menu of classic steakhouse favorites, local seafood, craft cocktails, and regional wines.
A16
A16 is a restaurant and wine bar bringing the delicious and hospitable traditions of lively Campania to San Francisco. The chic, rustic/modernist venue is named after the motorway that transverses the South of Italy. The restaurant features wood oven-fired Neapolitan Pizza and other specialties of Campania.
Amici's
Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout San Francisco.