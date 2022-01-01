Go
Popular Items

Lychee Blueberry Mochi$3.25
lychee glaze, blueberry drizzle
Lemon Poppy Seed Cake$3.95
lemon poppy cake, fresh lemon glaze, lemon curd
Vanilla Glazed (Glazy Susan)$3.50
24-hour brioche, vanilla, local honey glaze
Guava Cheesecake Mochi$3.25
guava glaze, cheesecake drizzle, graham cracker crumble
Jelly (vegan, dairy-free)$3.95
vegan brioche, house made blackberry jam, sugar
Oreo Coffee Roll (Fri-Sun only)$4.25
FRIDAY-SUNDAY ONLY
brioche, cocoa, oreo cream cheese frosting
VEGAN Chocolate Sprinkle$3.95
vegan brioche, housemade vegan chocolate glaze, seasonal sprinkles
Cannoli$4.75
GS signature filled ring, house made cannoli cream, mini chocolate chips, crushed cannoli shell
Raspberry Oreo (vegan, dairy-free)$3.95
vegan brioche, raspberry glaze, chocolate drizzle, oreo buttercream, oreo
Location

Worcester MA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

