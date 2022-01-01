Go
Gleason's

Popular Items

Large Caesar Salad$12.00
Baby romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan
Margherita$16.00
Roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella
Sausage & Rabe$19.00
Pork sausage, broccoli rabe, Parmesan
Build A Pizza$13.00
Crispy Calamari$14.00
Choice of sweet Thai chili or marinara sauce
Appetizer Meatballs$12.00
Veal, pork, and beef; marinara, melted fontina and mozzarella
Wings$14.00
10 per order** With pickled carrots and blue cheese or Ranch dressing
Boardwalk$19.00
Red base, sausage, pepperoni, caramelized onions, green peppers, shredded mozzarella
Fire Entree
Eggplant Parmesan Pasta$19.00
Breaded eggplant, marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan, spaghetti
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

911 South st

Peekskill NY

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
