Glen Allen restaurants you'll love
Must-try Glen Allen restaurants
More about Burgerworks
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgerworks
10321 W Broad Street, Glen Allen
|Popular items
|The Classic
|$8.95
Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, dill pickles & American cheese
|S.O.B.
|$10.15
Chipotle mayo, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapeños, crispy tortilla strips & American cheese.
|Bison Burger
|$10.95
All natural, grass fed, and locally sourced
More about Capital Ale House
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Capital Ale House
4024-A Cox Rd, Glen Allen
|Popular items
|Cheese Burger
|$14.75
Virginia beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar cheese.
|Capital Club
|$12.50
Smoked turkey, bacon, ham, cheddar, Havarti cheese, tomato, lettuce, CAH sauce, brioche toast.
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$9.00
Served with sweet Bavarian mustard.
More about JJ's Grille - Staples Mill
JJ's Grille - Staples Mill
10298 Staples Mill Rd, Glen Allen
|Popular items
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$8.00
7 Fried Pickle Spears with Ranch Sauce
|Pork Platter
|$12.00
Half Pound of Carolina Style Pulled Pork with choice of two sides
|Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
|$7.00
Five Cheese Sticks served wtith our house Marinara Sauce
More about Vinnys Italian Grill
Vinnys Italian Grill
10221 Washington Hwy, Glen Allen
|Popular items
|Garden Salad
|$4.99
lettuce tomato olives cucumber onion carrott croutons
|Build Your Own Pasta
|$11.99
spaghetti, fettucini , penne , angel hair choice of sauce tomato alfredo meat sauce pest pink vodka add ons chicken meatball sausage shrimp salmon
|Philly Steak Sub
|$9.00
steak onion lettuce tomato cheese
More about Mama Cucina
SEAFOOD
Mama Cucina
4028 Cox Rd, Glen Allen
|Popular items
|Carbonara
|$18.00
Chopped chicken sauteed in a cream sauce with prosciutto and peas. Tossed with farfalle pasta.
|Fried Mozzarella
|$9.00
Pan fried mozzarella with our homemade bread crumbs. Served with a side of pesto-marinara.
|Rosa
|$20.00
Homemade sausage sauteed with spinach and mushrooms in a pink sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken and served over rigatoni pasta.
More about Sedona Taphouse
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sedona Taphouse
5312 WYNDHAM FOREST DR, GLEN ALLEN
|Popular items
|Canyon Nachos
|$14.90
Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF
|Hangover Burger
|$14.90
7 oz. Wagyu beef*, American cheese, bacon, over easy egg*, house made sauce, caramelized onions, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO
More about Boni Roni BBQ
Boni Roni BBQ
3016 A Mountain Rd, Glen Allen
|Popular items
|Large BBQ Package for 4
|$25.00
Your Choice of 1 Pint of Chicken or Pork, One Pint Coleslaw, One Pint Baked Beans, and 1 Dozen Hushpuppies
|Pork Combo With 1 Side
|$8.00
|12 Chicken Wings
|$12.00
More about Pho Saigon
Pho Saigon
10190 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen
More about Bartizan
Bartizan
4035 Whittall Way, GLEN ALLEN
More about Rio Brazil Steakhouse
Rio Brazil Steakhouse
10392 Washington Hwy, Glen Allen