Glen Allen restaurants you'll love

Glen Allen restaurants
Toast
  • Glen Allen

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burgers
Barbeque
Burgerworks image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgerworks

10321 W Broad Street, Glen Allen

Avg 4.4 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic$8.95
Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, dill pickles & American cheese
S.O.B.$10.15
Chipotle mayo, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapeños, crispy tortilla strips & American cheese.
Bison Burger$10.95
All natural, grass fed, and locally sourced
Capital Ale House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capital Ale House

4024-A Cox Rd, Glen Allen

Avg 4.2 (1832 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Burger$14.75
Virginia beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar cheese.
Capital Club$12.50
Smoked turkey, bacon, ham, cheddar, Havarti cheese, tomato, lettuce, CAH sauce, brioche toast.
Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
Served with sweet Bavarian mustard.
JJ's Grille - Staples Mill image

 

JJ's Grille - Staples Mill

10298 Staples Mill Rd, Glen Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickle Spears$8.00
7 Fried Pickle Spears with Ranch Sauce
Pork Platter$12.00
Half Pound of Carolina Style Pulled Pork with choice of two sides
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$7.00
Five Cheese Sticks served wtith our house Marinara Sauce
Vinnys Italian Grill image

 

Vinnys Italian Grill

10221 Washington Hwy, Glen Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Salad$4.99
lettuce tomato olives cucumber onion carrott croutons
Build Your Own Pasta$11.99
spaghetti, fettucini , penne , angel hair choice of sauce tomato alfredo meat sauce pest pink vodka add ons chicken meatball sausage shrimp salmon
Philly Steak Sub$9.00
steak onion lettuce tomato cheese
Mama Cucina image

SEAFOOD

Mama Cucina

4028 Cox Rd, Glen Allen

Avg 4.6 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carbonara$18.00
Chopped chicken sauteed in a cream sauce with prosciutto and peas. Tossed with farfalle pasta.
Fried Mozzarella$9.00
Pan fried mozzarella with our homemade bread crumbs. Served with a side of pesto-marinara.
Rosa$20.00
Homemade sausage sauteed with spinach and mushrooms in a pink sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken and served over rigatoni pasta.
Sedona Taphouse image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sedona Taphouse

5312 WYNDHAM FOREST DR, GLEN ALLEN

Avg 4.2 (334 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Canyon Nachos$14.90
Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF
Hangover Burger$14.90
7 oz. Wagyu beef*, American cheese, bacon, over easy egg*, house made sauce, caramelized onions, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO
Restaurant banner

 

Boni Roni BBQ

3016 A Mountain Rd, Glen Allen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large BBQ Package for 4$25.00
Your Choice of 1 Pint of Chicken or Pork, One Pint Coleslaw, One Pint Baked Beans, and 1 Dozen Hushpuppies
Pork Combo With 1 Side$8.00
12 Chicken Wings$12.00
Banner pic

 

Pho Saigon

10190 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Bartizan

4035 Whittall Way, GLEN ALLEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Rio Brazil Steakhouse

10392 Washington Hwy, Glen Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks

French Fries

Fried Pickles

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

