Glen Allen bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Glen Allen restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Glen Allen

Capital Ale House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capital Ale House

4024-A Cox Rd, Glen Allen

Avg 4.2 (1832 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy fried chicken breast with pickles, lettuce, tomato and mayo, then drizzled with hot honey.
Hot Apple Pie$7.00
Mounds of fresh, crisp organic apples, saucy, with cinnamon apple cider and loaded with crunchy crumbs. Finished with premium vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.
Fried Pickles$9.00
Crunchy house breaded pickles served with CAH sauce.
More about Capital Ale House
JJ's Grille - Staples Mill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

JJ's Grille - Staples Mill

10298 Staples Mill Rd, Glen Allen

Avg 4.2 (329 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$7.00
Five Cheese Sticks served wtith our house Marinara Sauce
Club Sandwich$13.50
Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on grilled Sourdough Bread.
Texas Burger$14.75
Our 8 oz. Certified Angus Burger topped with Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Smokey BBQ Sauce
More about JJ's Grille - Staples Mill
Mama Cucina image

SEAFOOD

Mama Cucina

4028 Cox Rd, Glen Allen

Avg 4.6 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carbonara$18.00
Chopped chicken sauteed in a cream sauce with prosciutto and peas. Tossed with farfalle pasta.
Fried Mozzarella$9.00
Pan fried mozzarella with our homemade bread crumbs. Served with a side of pesto-marinara.
Rosa$20.00
Homemade sausage sauteed with spinach and mushrooms in a pink sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken and served over rigatoni pasta.
More about Mama Cucina
Sedona Taphouse image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sedona Taphouse

5312 WYNDHAM FOREST DR, GLEN ALLEN

Avg 4.2 (334 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Canyon Nachos$14.90
Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF
Hangover Burger$14.90
7 oz. Wagyu beef*, American cheese, bacon, over easy egg*, house made sauce, caramelized onions, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO
More about Sedona Taphouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Glen Allen

Mozzarella Sticks

French Fries

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Glen Allen to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston