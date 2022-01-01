Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Glen Allen

Glen Allen restaurants
Glen Allen restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Pho Saigon

10190 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen

No reviews yet
Takeout
#25 Bun ga cha gio (chicken rice noodle bowl)$13.50
Rice Noodle Bowl
More about Pho Saigon
Vinnys Italian Grill

10221 Washington Hwy, Glen Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Bowl$4.99
More about Vinnys Italian Grill

