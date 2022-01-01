Chicken tenders in Glen Allen
Glen Allen restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Burgerworks
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgerworks
10321 W Broad Street, Glen Allen
|Fried Chicken Tenders
|$6.45
|Chicken Tenders - Kid's
|$6.05
|Reg. Chicken Tenders
|$3.95
More about Capital Ale House
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Capital Ale House
4024-A Cox Rd, Glen Allen
|Kid Chicken Strips
|$7.95
More about JJ's Grille - Staples Mill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
JJ's Grille - Staples Mill
10298 Staples Mill Rd, Glen Allen
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.50
Four hand breaded Chicken Tenders with two sauces