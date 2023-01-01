Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Glen Allen
/
Glen Allen
/
Hot Chocolate
Glen Allen restaurants that serve hot chocolate
THE PENALTY BOX
4350 Pouncey Tract Rd., Richmond
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$2.50
More about THE PENALTY BOX
Kitchen33 - 13151 Mountain Rd
13155 Mountain Road, Glen Allen
No reviews yet
Juices, Milk & Hot Chocolate
$3.00
More about Kitchen33 - 13151 Mountain Rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Glen Allen
Chef Salad
Caesar Salad
Chili
Chicken Tenders
Spaghetti
Mussels
Chocolate Cake
Nachos
More near Glen Allen to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Henrico
Avg 4.4
(80 restaurants)
Midlothian
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Chesterfield
No reviews yet
Mechanicsville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Powhatan
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hopewell
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(131 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(884 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(191 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(119 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(276 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(332 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston